0.16372186 BTC (~$8000) donated for production of Pepper&Carrot Motion Comic!

I am thrilled to announce that we’ve got donation of 0.16372186 BTC (~$8000 as of today) for production of Pepper&Carrot Motion Comic!
The donation is made by Stephen Paul Weber of jmp.chat. It’s hard to describe how I am excited… SO MUCH THANK YOU FOR THAT, you are AWESOME!
With this donation we can continue production of Pepper&Carrot Episode 3 (which was interrupted due to unpleasant events) and produce at least one more episode! Which one? We’ll decide soon!
Right now I am transferring the donated money to our OpenCollective page, as I would like to keep transparency of our production – you will be able to see how funds are used, in detail. (Also, it was a good excuse to setup a way to donate Bitcoin links directly to our OpenCollective page – now this can be done through this link).
Again, MUCH THANKS to Stephen Paul Weber for supporting our project and production of Pepper&Carrot Motion Comic! Right now my team is preparing to start working again (and I am also preparing to expand the team itself, as we can produce two episodes in parallel now). Stay tuned for more updates!
One Response
That’s excellent news!
Good luck for the production.