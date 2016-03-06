Papagayo-NG

“Papagayo” is a lip-syncing program designed to line up phonemes (mouth shapes) with the actual recorded sound of actors speaking.
Papagayo was originally developed and released as open-source by Lost Marble. The version presented here is maintained by Morevna Project and have following differences:
- Support for various languages (English, Dutch, Finnish, German, Hungarian, Italian, Norwegian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian).
- Support for various phoneme sets (Preston-Blair or Flemming-Dobbs).
Latest news
