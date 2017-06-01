P R O J E C T
We are animation studio that helps to improve free/libre/open-source software and popularize its principles and values.
The mission of Morevna Project is improvement and popularization of open-source technologies for animation.
We are using open-source software to create animation works. As part of this process we are improving open-source animation software and helping people to learn creating animation using open-source tools.
We use free/open-source software to produce animation – Synfig Studio, OpenToonz, Krita, Blender, and others.
The results of our work are free to watch and distribute for everyone – released under the terms of Creative Commons license.
Animation sources are available for free download, so you can use them for learning, create remixes or re-sue in your own works.
