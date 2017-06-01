Donate

MOREVNA

P  R  O  J  E  C  T

We are animation studio that helps to improve free/libre/open-source software and popularize its principles and values.

poster-h-itch

Morevna

Open-Source Anime Series
cover-itch-light

Pepper&Carrot

Animated Comics
ochy-bala-en

Ochy-Bala

Traditional Altai Epos
Follow us on Mastodon
Follow us on Telegram

Technology and values

The mission of Morevna Project is improvement and popularization of open-source technologies for animation.

We are using open-source software to create animation works. As part of this process we are improving open-source animation software and helping people to learn creating animation using open-source tools.

Our animations are

Created with free software

We use free/open-source software to produce animation – Synfig Studio, OpenToonz, Krita, Blender, and others.

Licensed under Creative Commons

The results of our work are free to watch and distribute for everyone – released under the terms of Creative Commons license.

Available for remix

Animation sources are available for free download, so you can use them for learning, create remixes or re-sue in your own works.

Partners

redcat-logo
ethiccinema
zozrus-logo
synfig-logo-ext

Let’s stay in touch

Follow us on Mastodon and Telegram to get latest news about our projects!

 
 
Follow on Mastodon
Follow on Telegram