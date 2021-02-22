February 2021 donations:

Pepper&Carrot Episode 3 – Back in production!

Hi everyone! Just want to let you know that donation from Stephen Paul Weber has successfully arrived to our OpenCollective page! – https://opencollective.com/morevnaproject

From this page you will be able to watch how the funds are used – who gets paid and for what.

So, the Episode 3 of Pepper&Carrot Motion Comic is in production now!

Also, as I have mentioned in previous post, we have enough funds to produce at least one more episode. But which one? This will be decided by our Patreon subscribers – in the coming days I will publish a poll to let them choose which episode we will do.

Once again, I want to express my deep gratitude to Stephen Paul Weber of jmp.chat for the generous donation and trust! Stay tuned for more news soon. ^___^

P.S. Anastasia Mayzhegisheva joins the celebration with an exclusive artwork for this special occasion –

