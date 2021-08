In my previous report I have mentioned that Anastasia Mayzhegisheva has graduated from college. And in this post I would like to share her graduation work – an animated short based on Traditional Altai Epos Tale. The animation is made in OpenToonz and this is her first big animation work made on her own.

And below you can see some concept works.

Ochy-Bala (research and character development)

Ochy-Bala (final concept)

Ochy-Deryen

Other characters