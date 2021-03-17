March 2021 donations:

$114 from 40 awesome people

Donate

PROJECT

$ Cart

Morevna Project now officially registered Non-Profit!

Well, it’s been a long path and finally I can announce that starting from February 24, 2021 the Morevna Project is officially registered as Non-Profit organization!

  • Country of registration: Russian Federation.
  • Full organization title: “Morevna Project – Open Animation Technologies Development Center” (АНО “Центр развития открытых анимационных технологий “Проект Моревна”)
  • Primary state registration number (ОГРН): 1210400000249
  • TIN (ИНН): 0400016157
  • CEO: Konstantin Dmitriev
  • Board members: Konstantin Dmitriev, Artem Konoplin (Synfig, maintainer&developer), Alexander Kudryashov (Adamant Art School, CEO).

The mission of organization, as declared in its Charter, is: to develop and popularize technologies of production animation using open-source software.

This will be achieved through following activities:

  • Developing and improving of open-source animation software tools.
  • Producing animation works using open-source software tools to proof capabilities of the tools and indicate prospective ways of development.
  • Providing free education (in online and offline forms) for individuals to help them learn creating animation using open-source tools (Krita, Synfig, OpenToonz and others).

For the latter we will continue working closely with Adamant Art School to provide free offline workshops for youths and also open for cooperation with other organizations. Also, we aim to provide free resources for online education in the nearest future. Stay tuned for more news soon!

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Enter your email below if you wish to receive updates about Morevna Open-Source Anime. You can unsubscribe anytime.

Related Posts

3 Responses

  2. This is super nice, congrats for taking the time to do all this paperwork!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Morevna Project

The mission of Morevna Project is improvement and popularization of open-source technologies for animation.

Learn more…

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube
Github
Vk

Sponsors

Recent Posts

Featured Videos

Play Video
Play Video
View more...

%d bloggers like this:

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send