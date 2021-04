Do you want to watch closely how it goes with production of Pepper&Carrot Episode 3? I have good news for you! With this project we have organized all task tracking using Discourse open-source tool, and now our task list is open for public view.

That mean you can watch our list of tasks and how we work on them – you can see comments for every task (in Russian) and all work-in-progress stuff.

Watch it all on our community website

…and here is a video with a quick overview: