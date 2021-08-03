August 2021 donations:

$114 from 40 awesome people

Donate

PROJECT

$ Cart

Vera’s internship

On June 22nd Vera Zamkovaya (you might remember her from my earlier posts) arrived in Gorno-Altaisk to take an internship at our studio. She had been working with us till July 17th and then returned to her homeland.

As part of the internship she has been improving her animation skills in OpenToonz and continued her work on Remake of Morevna Episode 3. Other members of our team also joined her efforts. In the video below you can see some working moments.

During the days of internship Vera made really good progress on the Remake and some draft scenes ended up in her demo reel, which we made in the end.

Now Vera is back home and will take some break from working on Remake for the next few weeks, because she has to focus on freelance work. So, if you need some nice-looking animation made in OpenToonz and wish to support a young animator – she is open for orders here. ^__^

If you have found a spelling error, please, notify us by selecting that text and pressing Ctrl+Enter.

Enter your email below if you wish to receive updates about Morevna Open-Source Anime. You can unsubscribe anytime.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Morevna Project

The mission of Morevna Project is improvement and popularization of open-source technologies for animation.

Learn more…

Twitter
Facebook-f
Youtube
Github
Vk

Sponsors

Recent Posts

Featured Videos

Play Video
Play Video
View more...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send